Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IDEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.81) to €21.50 ($22.87) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.66) to €22.50 ($23.94) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

