FY2023 EPS Estimates for Empire Reduced by Analyst (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Empire in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

