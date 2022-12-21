Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 26th (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 26th. Acrivon Therapeutics had issued 7,550,000 shares in its IPO on November 15th. The total size of the offering was $94,375,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACRV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,389,500 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $42,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,384,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,802,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Ltd Chione acquired 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,856,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,207,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

