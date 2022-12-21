Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 26th (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 26th. Acrivon Therapeutics had issued 7,550,000 shares in its IPO on November 15th. The total size of the offering was $94,375,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on ACRV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
NASDAQ ACRV opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $20.70.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
