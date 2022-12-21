Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 26th (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Ivanhoe Electric’s (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 26th. Ivanhoe Electric had issued 14,388,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $169,059,000 based on an initial share price of $11.75. After the expiration of Ivanhoe Electric’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at 12.81 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of 7.01 and a 52-week high of 15.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.19 by -0.24. The firm had revenue of 1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 9.85 per share, with a total value of 4,164,254.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at 92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

