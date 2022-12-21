SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 1,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 722,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Specifically, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $411,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SES AI news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $411,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $45,703.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,678.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,502 in the last 90 days.

Get SES AI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SES AI Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SES AI by 681.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,406,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SES AI by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 497,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.