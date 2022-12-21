Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Price Up 2.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $35.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Warner Music Group traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 4,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,382,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

