Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Up 3.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.12. 265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.
Specifically, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Integer Trading Up 0.1 %
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.15 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Integer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Integer by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Integer by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
