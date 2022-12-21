Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $81.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 54,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,538,452 shares.The stock last traded at $78.71 and had previously closed at $78.72.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

