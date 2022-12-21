BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. BigCommerce shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 2,467 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Stock Up 2.4 %

BigCommerce Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

