Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $217.00. The stock had previously closed at $193.29, but opened at $200.82. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Moderna shares last traded at $196.59, with a volume of 53,771 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $71,327,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 131.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 241.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

