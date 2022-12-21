Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $217.00. The stock had previously closed at $193.29, but opened at $200.82. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Moderna shares last traded at $196.59, with a volume of 53,771 shares changing hands.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.
In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $71,327,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.90.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
