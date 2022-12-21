Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 407,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Africa Oil Stock Down 0.6 %

AOIFF stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

