Short Interest in Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Declines By 8.8%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 620,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 471.6 days.

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

ERFSF opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $127.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($77.98) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

