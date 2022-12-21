ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ARB Stock Performance

Shares of ARB stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. ARB has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

