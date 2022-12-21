Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,847.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOF opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $118.43 and a 12 month high of $172.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

