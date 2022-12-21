Short Interest in Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Declines By 9.2%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.4 days.

Inchcape Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of IHCPF opened at 10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 10.00. Inchcape has a 52 week low of 8.66 and a 52 week high of 10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Articles

