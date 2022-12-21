Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,758,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 15,071,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,355.8 days.
Finnair Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Finnair Oyj stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.77.
About Finnair Oyj
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finnair Oyj (FNNNF)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.