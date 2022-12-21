Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Willow Biosciences Trading Up 6.2 %
CANSF stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
About Willow Biosciences
