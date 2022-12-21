Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Willow Biosciences Trading Up 6.2 %

CANSF stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

