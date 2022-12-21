Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Update

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Adhera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $612,720.00, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.02. Adhera Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Get Adhera Therapeutics alerts:

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.