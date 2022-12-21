Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Update

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Adhera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $612,720.00, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.02. Adhera Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.