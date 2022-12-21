Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Declines By 10.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cochlear Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

