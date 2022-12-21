Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Declines By 10.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cochlear Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76.
About Cochlear
