Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Wendy’s Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.84 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Wendy's Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy's

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wendy's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About Wendy's

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

