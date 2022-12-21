FY2022 Earnings Forecast for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CSFB cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.90.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.95. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

