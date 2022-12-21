FY2022 EPS Estimates for MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Decreased by Analyst

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MDA in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MDA’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MDA from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MDA from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MDA stock opened at C$5.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$678.31 million and a P/E ratio of 40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.72. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

