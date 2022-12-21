Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $418,851,000 after purchasing an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after purchasing an additional 390,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,591,000 after buying an additional 678,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

