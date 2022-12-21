Morgan Stanley Trims SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Target Price to $10.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

NYSE:SWI opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 131.10%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 88.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 83,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4.4% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 125,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 11.0% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

