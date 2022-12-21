Raymond James Raises VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $38.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. State Street Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 116.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158,744 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

