Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.87. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

