Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

