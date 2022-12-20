Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.3% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 210,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 45,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.