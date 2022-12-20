CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,416 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $10,711,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 52.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

