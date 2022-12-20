Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 39.4% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

