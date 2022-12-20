Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 327 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

