Tarbox Family Office Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

