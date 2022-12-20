LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 55,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 447,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

BAC opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

