PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.