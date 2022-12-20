iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IJH opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.