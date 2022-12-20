UMB Bank n.a. Has $91.42 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $91,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

