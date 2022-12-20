Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.