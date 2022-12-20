Exeter Financial LLC Buys 23,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

