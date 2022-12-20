Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.