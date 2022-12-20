Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 151,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

WFC stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

