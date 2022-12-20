National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,853 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.