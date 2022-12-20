National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,853 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.