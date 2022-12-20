Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after buying an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36.

