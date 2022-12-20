Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.89 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.