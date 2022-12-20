Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.6% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $178.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average is $181.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.