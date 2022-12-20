Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 251,746 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.