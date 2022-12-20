Patten Group Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.39. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

