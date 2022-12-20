Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 731 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,772 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,411 shares of company stock worth $7,651,223 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $328.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average of $355.40. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

