Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 991 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.