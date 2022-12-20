WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 47.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 91,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

