Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

